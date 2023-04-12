Johnny Depp’s former wife Lori Allison describes Amber Heard as ‘horrific’

Johnny Depp’s first wife Lori Allison has recently shared her views about Amber Heard after the pair's defamation trial.



Speaking on Popcorned Planet, Lori, who married Johnny in 1983 and parted ways two years later, shared that seeing the Pirates of the Caribbean actor in court “broke her heart and was terrified” that he would lose.

While sharing her thoughts on the couple’s legal trial, Lori stated, “I had met her before, I'd been to parties at his house and she seemed really nice and she was gorgeous and what's not to love?”

The actress continued, “But as the time went by and I would hear things about her – she who shall not be named – he didn't seem too happy all the time.”

“I didn't see him a lot so I can’t really say,” mentioned Lori.

The make-up artist further said, “The things that affected me more were the things he said in court – I probably broke down several times because I felt really bad for him.”

Talking about Johnny, Lori pointed out, “He's very private - which is why I don't do interviews - and I think for him to come out so wholeheartedly was what he really needed to do.”

“I thought it was either going to be an epic train wreck or it was going to go really well,” she remarked.

Lori believed, “I think it would've killed him, well maybe not, but it just broke my heart that somebody could do that to him.

“I'm no angel, I've done my share of things to people but what she did was absolutely horrific and if there were things that I could do to her that were illegal I would do them! I would,” she added.