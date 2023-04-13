 
Web Desk

Varun Dhawan announces 'Bhediya 2' with a howl

Web Desk

Thursday Apr 13, 2023

Bhediya 2 is slated to release in 2025
'Bhediya 2' is slated to release in 2025

Varun Dhawan is all set to feature in his thriller film Bhediya's sequel; the actor announces the sequel with a howl.

Taking it to his Instagram account, Varun howled on stage while standing in front of the audeince with a backdrop that read 'Bhediya 2'. The film is slated to release in 2025.

He shared a video and wrote: "Bhediya2-2025. Excited and grateful to get one more oppurtunity to be back as BHEDIYA. My second with the maverick @amarkaushik, 3rd with my friend and visionary #dineshvijan backed by the passionate @officialjiostudios & #jyotideshpande. My boys @sachinjigar and @nirenbhatt."

The Original Bhediya was backed by Maddock Films and starred Varun along with the gorgeous Kriti Sanon. The film earned a decent amount of money at the box office. Varun's character was so loved by the audeince that it made makers to come up with another part.

The thriller drama focused on a youngster who turns into a werewolf after being attacked by a wolf. Besides Dhawan and Sanon, it also starred actors Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Banerjee in vital roles.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan is currently gearing up for the release of his next film Bawaal along with Janhvi Kapoor. He is also going to feature in the Indian adaptation of American spy thriller series Citadel with Samantha Ruth Prahu. 

