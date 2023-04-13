Mia Goth lands role in Marvel's Blade

Mia Goth, who had a successful year in 2022 with her performances in X and Pearl, has been cast in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's upcoming film, Blade, alongside Mahershala Ali, Aaron Pierre, and Delroy Lindo.

The details of her role have not been revealed yet, but the film is set to release on Sept. 6, 2024.

Apart from Blade, Goth has also worked on Ti West's horror trilogy, and the final film, MaXXXine, is currently in production. Additionally, she may also feature in Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein movie for Netflix.

Mia Goth is an English actress who started her career as a model before making her feature film debut in 2013 with the erotic art film Nymphomaniac.

She gained recognition for her roles in movies such as The Survivalist, High Life, Suspiria, and Emma. In 2022, she achieved a breakthrough in her career with her roles in the X slasher film series, X and Pearl, which she co-wrote. She also starred in the horror film Infinity Pool in the following year.

The Blade trilogy began with the 1998 horror film, Blade, directed by Stephen Norrington and written by David S. Goyer. The movie is based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, created by Marv Wolfman and Gene Colan.