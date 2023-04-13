Minka Kelly addresses disturbing childhood in upcoming memoir

Minka Kelly opens up about her traumatic childhood in her upcoming memoir, Tell Me Everything.



Speaking to PEOPLE about her complicated relationship with her late mother, Minka revealed, “I spent a lot of my youth wishing my mom was something she wasn't, wishing she was like the other moms.”

The actress continued, “I only was able to really appreciate how special she was when I got much older. In fact, when it was maybe a little too late.”

While writing her memoir, Minka talked about her mother who was subjected to domestic violence and addiction.

“My childhood was colourful and chaotic, unstable and inconsistent, unpredictable and hard a lot of the times. But the silver lining is that it made me a very adaptable person,” recalled the actress.

Minka disclosed that her mother would leave her for weeks and months at a time and she had to move around between family friends and acquaintances. Therefore, she decided to support herself.

The actress shared that she began performing in peep shows at an Albuquerque adult-video store when she was 17.

“I started with the scariest part. The part that I carried the most shame about, the part that I felt the most embarrassed of, the part that I hid my whole life, and the part that I've had people make me feel bad about,” stated the actress.

In her book, Minka also discussed about escaping a toxic relationship with her first boyfriend — which resulted in an abortion and coerced sex tape.

Meanwhile, Minka’s new memoir will release on May 2.