 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Thursday Apr 13 2023
By
Web Desk

Minka Kelly addresses disturbing childhood in upcoming memoir

By
Web Desk

time Thursday Apr 13, 2023

Minka Kelly addresses disturbing childhood in upcoming memoir
Minka Kelly addresses disturbing childhood in upcoming memoir

Minka Kelly opens up about her traumatic childhood in her upcoming memoir, Tell Me Everything.

Speaking to PEOPLE about her complicated relationship with her late mother, Minka revealed, “I spent a lot of my youth wishing my mom was something she wasn't, wishing she was like the other moms.”

The actress continued, “I only was able to really appreciate how special she was when I got much older. In fact, when it was maybe a little too late.”

While writing her memoir, Minka talked about her mother who was subjected to domestic violence and addiction.

“My childhood was colourful and chaotic, unstable and inconsistent, unpredictable and hard a lot of the times. But the silver lining is that it made me a very adaptable person,” recalled the actress.

Minka disclosed that her mother would leave her for weeks and months at a time and she had to move around between family friends and acquaintances. Therefore, she decided to support herself.

The actress shared that she began performing in peep shows at an Albuquerque adult-video store when she was 17.

“I started with the scariest part. The part that I carried the most shame about, the part that I felt the most embarrassed of, the part that I hid my whole life, and the part that I've had people make me feel bad about,” stated the actress.

In her book, Minka also discussed about escaping a toxic relationship with her first boyfriend — which resulted in an abortion and coerced sex tape.

Meanwhile, Minka’s new memoir will release on May 2.

More From Entertainment:

Cristiano Ronaldo 'not happy' with Georgina Rodriguez, deets inside

Cristiano Ronaldo 'not happy' with Georgina Rodriguez, deets inside
Meghan Markle has ‘no hesitation’ with wanting ‘commercial viability’ video

Meghan Markle has ‘no hesitation’ with wanting ‘commercial viability’
Tom Sandoval takes a step back from Raquel Leviss

Tom Sandoval takes a step back from Raquel Leviss

Samantha Armytage reflects on 'Sunrise' regrets

Samantha Armytage reflects on 'Sunrise' regrets
K-pop group Twice spends 4th week in Top 50 of Billboard 200

K-pop group Twice spends 4th week in Top 50 of Billboard 200
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky step out on baby shopping ahead of 2nd baby

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky step out on baby shopping ahead of 2nd baby
Doja Cat takes a swipe at Twitter Blue

Doja Cat takes a swipe at Twitter Blue
Meghan Markle’s life ‘filled with contradiction’: report video

Meghan Markle’s life ‘filled with contradiction’: report
Prince Harry’s ‘hope is misplaced’: ‘At least until he happens to become single’ video

Prince Harry’s ‘hope is misplaced’: ‘At least until he happens to become single’
Meghan Markle’s clarifications are ‘pure poppycock’ video

Meghan Markle’s clarifications are ‘pure poppycock’
Lisa from Blackpink set to feature on BIGBANG’s Taeyang’s new album

Lisa from Blackpink set to feature on BIGBANG’s Taeyang’s new album
‘Hellbound’ actor Yoo Ah In’s agency gives statement on speculative reports

‘Hellbound’ actor Yoo Ah In’s agency gives statement on speculative reports