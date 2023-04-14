 
Drake Bell explains mysterious disappearance after being found ‘safe’

Drake Bell has offered an explanation for his disappearance after being reported ‘missing and endangered’ by Florida police on Thursday.

The former Nickelodeon star, 36, was found safe by police in Daytona Beach following an overnight missing person report.

Bell, whose full name is Jared Drake Bell, was initially reported missing by the Daytona Beach Police Department in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

“You leave your phone in the car and don’t answer for the night and this?” Bell tweeted about the situation alongside a crying-laughing face emoticon.

In a missing person's post, the Daytona Beach Police Department reported that the Drake & Josh star was last seen driving his 2022 gray BMW in the area of Mainland High School before 9 p.m. Wednesday.

The police then informed Bell was found safe. "At this time we can confirm law enforcement officials are in contact and Mr. Bell is safe."

Bell recently completed a two-year probation sentence on charges he faced after he pled guilty to child endangerment in June 2021.

