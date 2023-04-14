 
Friday Apr 14 2023
Couple from 'Yellowstone' confirm off-screen relationship

A Yellowstone on-screen couple Hassie Harrison and Ryan Bingham announced on Instagram that they are in a romantic relationship.

“More than a spark @hassieharrison,” Bingham wrote below the picture of the two kissing.

“I love you, cowboy,” Harrison remarked.

Bingham portrays the character of Walker, a ranch hand who was formerly incarcerated, and Harrison portrays a ranch hand and barrel racer on Yellowstone.

Amid reports of production drama regarding Kevin Costner's future involvement with the show, the actors' posts focused on their personal relationship.

Bob Kirkland, who plays Sheriff Ramsey, and Jen Landon, who plays Teeter, showed their support for the couple on Instagram.

At a PaleyFest panel earlier this month, Paramount Network's President of Development and Production, Keith Cox, stated that they are confident that Costner will continue with the show.

Yellowstone is a TV series that centers on the Dutton family, proprietors of the largest ranch in Montana, also known as the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch. The show's storyline primarily deals with familial conflicts that arise at the ranch and nearby areas such as the Broken Rock Indian Reservation, Yellowstone National Park, and land developers.

The show features an ensemble cast that includes Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, and Gil Birmingham.

The Yellowstone franchise comprises of follow-up series, 1883 and 1923. Matthew McConaughey is expected to star in a third spinoff series.

