 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Friday Apr 14 2023
By
Web Desk

Barbara Corcoran faces criticism following comments about firing employees

By
Web Desk

time Friday Apr 14, 2023

She spoke about why she enjoys letting people go and the way she does so
She spoke about why she enjoys letting people go and the way she does so

Barbara Corcoran from Shark Tank is facing criticism after she made inappropriate comments about firing her employees on the podcast The Diary of a CEO. She spoke about why she enjoys letting people go and the way she does so.

"What I would love to do is call someone into my office on Friday. I love firing people on Fridays. I would stop by someone's desk on a Wednesday and say, 'Hey, would you have any time, sometime on Friday?'—They should have heard about the rumours. I couldn't wait 'til they came in to fire them."

The clip of her from the podcast ended up going viral on TikTok as several users gave their response to her comments. Some users pointed out that the negative employees that Barbara seems to hate are a product of the toxic work culture employers like her create. 

More From Entertainment:

‘Kill Bill’ by SZA crosses 800 million streams on Spotify

‘Kill Bill’ by SZA crosses 800 million streams on Spotify
Toni Collette claims that her film ‘Hereditary’ was healthy for her

Toni Collette claims that her film ‘Hereditary’ was healthy for her
Glen Powell will team up with Daisy Edgar-Jones for upcoming movie Twisters

Glen Powell will team up with Daisy Edgar-Jones for upcoming movie Twisters
Angela Bassett looks back at holding hands with Austin Butler at Oscars

Angela Bassett looks back at holding hands with Austin Butler at Oscars

Blink-182 announce unexpected appearance at Coachella

Blink-182 announce unexpected appearance at Coachella

Jake Gyllenhaal pushed to the limits in 'The Covenant' by Guy Ritchie

Jake Gyllenhaal pushed to the limits in 'The Covenant' by Guy Ritchie
Couple from 'Yellowstone' confirm off-screen relationship

Couple from 'Yellowstone' confirm off-screen relationship
Meghan Markle ‘fully estranged’ from Royal Family video

Meghan Markle ‘fully estranged’ from Royal Family
'Never Have I Ever' to return with final season this June

'Never Have I Ever' to return with final season this June

‘Succession’ team used code ‘Larry David’ to conceal major plot twist

‘Succession’ team used code ‘Larry David’ to conceal major plot twist
Sydney Elizabeth Agudong joins Disney's live-action 'Lilo & Stitch' as Nani

Sydney Elizabeth Agudong joins Disney's live-action 'Lilo & Stitch' as Nani
Sarah Ferguson reacts as King Charles snubs her over coronation

Sarah Ferguson reacts as King Charles snubs her over coronation