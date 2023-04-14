Former member of K-pop group NMIXX Jinni signs with new agency

Sublime Artist Agency released a statement on April 14th confirming the news

Ex-member of the K-pop girl group NMIXX, Jinni has partnered with a new company after separating from JYP Entertainment. Sublime Artist Agency released a statement on April 14th confirming the news.

“Hello, this is Sublime.

We are making an announcement regarding the management collaboration MOU [Memorandum Of Understanding] between Jinni’s agency UAP (United Artist Production) and Sublime.

Jinni recently signed an exclusive contract with UAP, and through our management MOU collaboration, our agency will be carrying out her management on their behalf.

We plan to give our unsparing support to UAP artist Jinni’s global activities so that she can fully display her wide array of hidden potential, and we are delighted to be able to work together.

We are always grateful for the great deal of interest and love you give Sublime’s artists, and we ask that you also give lots of support to Jinni and UAP as she makes a new start.

Thank you.”