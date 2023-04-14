 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Friday Apr 14 2023
By
Web Desk

Former member of K-pop group NMIXX Jinni signs with new agency

By
Web Desk

time Friday Apr 14, 2023

Sublime Artist Agency released a statement on April 14th confirming the news
Sublime Artist Agency released a statement on April 14th confirming the news

Ex-member of the K-pop girl group NMIXX, Jinni has partnered with a new company after separating from JYP Entertainment. Sublime Artist Agency released a statement on April 14th confirming the news.

“Hello, this is Sublime.

We are making an announcement regarding the management collaboration MOU [Memorandum Of Understanding] between Jinni’s agency UAP (United Artist Production) and Sublime.

Jinni recently signed an exclusive contract with UAP, and through our management MOU collaboration, our agency will be carrying out her management on their behalf.

We plan to give our unsparing support to UAP artist Jinni’s global activities so that she can fully display her wide array of hidden potential, and we are delighted to be able to work together.

We are always grateful for the great deal of interest and love you give Sublime’s artists, and we ask that you also give lots of support to Jinni and UAP as she makes a new start.

Thank you.”

More From Entertainment:

Celine Dion announces new music from debut film ‘Love Again’

Celine Dion announces new music from debut film ‘Love Again’

Blackpink hits 600 million views with ‘Pink Venom’ MV

Blackpink hits 600 million views with ‘Pink Venom’ MV
Prince Harry facing ‘hardest day as an adult’: report video

Prince Harry facing ‘hardest day as an adult’: report
Barbara Corcoran faces criticism following comments about firing employees

Barbara Corcoran faces criticism following comments about firing employees
‘Kill Bill’ by SZA crosses 800 million streams on Spotify

‘Kill Bill’ by SZA crosses 800 million streams on Spotify
Toni Collette claims that her film ‘Hereditary’ was healthy for her

Toni Collette claims that her film ‘Hereditary’ was healthy for her
Glen Powell will team up with Daisy Edgar-Jones for upcoming movie Twisters

Glen Powell will team up with Daisy Edgar-Jones for upcoming movie Twisters
Angela Bassett looks back at holding hands with Austin Butler at Oscars

Angela Bassett looks back at holding hands with Austin Butler at Oscars

Blink-182 announce unexpected appearance at Coachella

Blink-182 announce unexpected appearance at Coachella

Jake Gyllenhaal pushed to the limits in 'The Covenant' by Guy Ritchie

Jake Gyllenhaal pushed to the limits in 'The Covenant' by Guy Ritchie
Couple from 'Yellowstone' confirm off-screen relationship

Couple from 'Yellowstone' confirm off-screen relationship
Meghan Markle ‘fully estranged’ from Royal Family video

Meghan Markle ‘fully estranged’ from Royal Family