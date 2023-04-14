 
Millie Bobby Brown gives fans rare look at her engagement ring in new video

Millie Bobby Brown surprised fans as she dropped a quick yet a close look at her sparkling ring after announcing her engagement to boyfriend Jake Bongiovi.

Brown, who rose to overnight after playing Eleven on Netflix’s hit series Stranger Things actress, 19, flaunted her new diamond ring on Instagram Thursday.

The Enola Holmes actress announced her new business venture – a coffee brand called Florence by Mills. Brown called her latest venture "a dream of mine ever since I can remember."

In the video, she spoke to fans before casually flashing her ring as she blew a kiss goodbye.

Brown and Jake announced their engagement news on Instagram Tuesday. The actress dropped a loved-up snap of herself wearing a diamond ring on her left hand as Jake embraced her on the beach.

She captioned the black-and-white snapshot with lyrics from Taylor Swift's Lover, writing, "I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all."

Jake, who is the son of musician Jon Bon Jovi, shared another romantic shot of the two snapped from another angle during their beachside hug.

He captioned the post. "Forever," and added a white heart emoticon.

Brown and Jake first sparked romance rumors in June 2021 and went Instagram official with their relationship in November of that year. 

