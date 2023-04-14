Blackpink’s agency threatens legal action against rumours about Rosé

The pictures lead to several allegations, with some claiming that drugs were visibly present

YG Entertainment, the company behind the K-pop group Blackpink came out with a statement announcing legal action against the rumours concerning Rosé. They released the statement on April 13th:

“This is YG Entertainment.

We reveal that the rumours associated with BLACKPINK’s Rosé that are spreading on various online communities, social media, etc. are clearly false information.

We are taking legal action against acts that violate the human rights of and defame our agency artist.

We are currently monitoring those who created and spread the rumours, and will take strong legal action in the future without any leniency or settlement.”

The rumours that the agency is referring to began with a series of photos posted by the chief creative officer of Burberry which featured Rosé along with some other acquaintances. The pictures then lead to several allegations, with some claiming that drugs were visibly present in the background.