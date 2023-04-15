 
Jennifer Garner says she'd love to play Jennifer Aniston's sister in 'The Morning Show'

Jennifer Garner said she would love to work alongside Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon in their hit series The Morning Show.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of her new Apple TV+ series, The Last Thing He Told Me, the 13 Going on 30 star talked about the potential guest starring spot on the series.

Garner said that she would like to work alongside her latest series’ executive producer, Reese Witherspoon, to which the host shared with her the idea to join the fellow Apple TV+ series as Aniston's character's sister.

"Oh!" Garner said in response and when asked if she would do it, she added, "Of course!"

"I would love to work with those ladies. Put me in, coach,” the mother-of-three continued.

Garner’s latest thriller show marks her first time being on a TV series since Alias. When asked what it’s like to be back on TV, she said she loves it.

"There are things I love about TV uniquely. I love telling a story for longer than just one block of time. I love watching it unfold and I love the continuity," Garner replied.

"I'm so happy on set, so, I just love to be with the crew for an extended period of time, and to spend that much time with the cast. There's just a deepening of all of those relationships."

