time Saturday Apr 15 2023
How Matthew McCounaghey mother 'knew' rumoured brother Woody Harrelson father?

time Saturday Apr 15, 2023

Matthew McCounaghey has left his fans puzzled with an unusual confession.

Speaking to Kelly Ripa in a recent podcast, the star has indicated that co-star Woody Harrelson may be his brother.

Revealing that his mother and Harrelson’s father dated for a while, the star reveals he launched an investigation into his DNA.

He told Ripa: “In Greece a few years ago, we’re sitting around talking about how close we are and our families,” McConaughey explained. “And my mom is there, and she says, ‘Woody, I knew your dad.’ Everyone was aware of the ellipses that my mom left after ‘knew.’ It was a loaded K-N-E-W.”

He continued: “We went on to unpack what this ‘knew’ meant and did some math and found out that [Harrelson’s] dad was on furlough at the same time that my mom and dad were in their second divorce. Then there’s possible receipts and places out in West Texas where there might have been a gathering, or a meeting, or a ‘knew’ moment,” he said.

“Look, it’s a little easier for Woody to say, ‘Come on, let’s do [DNA tests],’ because what’s the skin in it for him?” McConaughey said. “It’s a little harder for me because he’s asking me to take a chance to go, ‘Wait a minute, you’re trying to tell me my dad may not be my dad after 53 years of believing that?’ I got a little more skin in the game,” McCounaghey admitted.

