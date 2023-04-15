Harry Styles knew relationship with Taylor Swift was 'hard'

Harry Styles once admitted he just wanted to go out on a ‘normal date’ with Taylor Swift.



The former couple who began dating in 2012, craved privacy during the star of their romance.

The duo was first spotted together during an X-Factor rehearsal.

Sources at the time told PEOPLE: "He was smiling at her while she rehearsed. When she was done he jumped up on stage, picked her up, put her over his shoulder and carried her off stage," said the source. "The whole crew was really surprised."

The relationship soon ended after a couple of months after a source close to the songstress revealed "no one is taking it seriously."

During the course of their romance, a picture from their date in Central Park had however gone viral. Speaking about the same in 2018, Harry admits his relationship with the Blank Space hitmaker was ‘hard.’

He revealed: "When I see photos from that day," he told Crowe, referencing their first date in Central Park, "I think: Relationships are hard, at any age. And adding in that you don't really understand exactly how it works when you're 18, trying to navigate all that stuff didn't make it easier. I mean, you're a little bit awkward to begin with. You're on a date with someone you really like. It should be that simple, right? It was a learning experience for sure. But at the heart of it – I just wanted it to be a normal date."