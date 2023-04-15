 
Saturday Apr 15 2023
Ben Affleck talks being ‘fired’ from multiple jobs and ‘bad’ acting in this movie

Saturday Apr 15, 2023

Ben Affleck reflected on a performance of his that he is not particularly so proud of.

During a Thursday, April 13th, 2023, appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, the 50-year-old actor was asked by Corden whether he was “ever cut from” a project during his career.

The Deep Water actor joked that he was “fired” from multiple jobs since he had a “tardiness problem as a teenager.”

Looking back at one his embarrassing performances, Affleck recalled his first-ever film roles which was in 1992’s Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

The Air director/star called the Buffy film “the opus that inspired” the 1997 TV show of the same name starring Sarah Michelle Gellar. Whereas, Kristy Swanson played the title character in the movie.

“I was a basketball player that just happened to be playing basketball, and a werewolf, or a vampire ran through, and I got scared… because he was scary,” Affleck said of his role, adding he had one line that he had to say.

He jokingly added that he thought that his “work was good” and he was “feeling it, and was authentically afraid of” the character. He detailed that they did the scene a bunch of times, leading him to think that the director was really rigorous.

However, he realised that was not the case when he went to see the movie with his friends. “And then I went and saw the movie with friends … and I sounded very different. And I realized right then they re-recorded my line.”

“I was so bad. They needed me to be in the scene, but the director [Fran Rubel Kuzui] obviously [was like], ‘I can’t hear the voice again!’” the Oscar winner continued. “They had to pay someone to come in and say, ‘Hey man, take it.’ Because apparently, I couldn’t say that convincingly enough.”

After Corden, 44, played the short clip of Affleck’s performance for the studio audience, the actor couldn't help but laugh. “Sounds like Chris Tucker!” he quipped.

