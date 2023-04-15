 
'Barry' star teases spinoff

Anthony Carrigan makes his wish public about his character's NoHo Hank spinoff after HBO's dark comedy-drama Barry ends.

"In subtle ways, I've dropped the hint, like, 'You know, HBO is saying that this character is a fan favorite. What do you think about that, Bill?'" Carrigan told IGN.

"But honestly, I trust Bill's insight on it because this show is so closely his vision, and that's the only way I would do it — if Bill were at the helm."

On whether exploring the Chechen mobster's origin story or post-Barry life, the 40-year-old said, "The origin story sounds pretty rad. I mean, just from Chechnya to Los Angeles, that could work really well for something."

Further, the show's co-creator Hader teased going Breaking Bad model.

"I don't know if we'll go the Better Call Saul route," co-creator Hader said. "I mean, I never say never to things. But today, no."

