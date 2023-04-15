 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Saturday Apr 15 2023
By
Web Desk

Jane Seymor shares insight into dealing with infidelity in marriages

By
Web Desk

time Saturday Apr 15, 2023

Jane Seymor shares insight into dealing with infidelity in marriages
Jane Seymor shares insight into dealing with infidelity in marriages

Jane Seymour has recently reflected on dealing with infidelities in her four marriages.

In a new interview with The Times, the Golden Globe-winning actress has reportedly been married and divorced four times, which included theatre director Michael Attenborough, her friend Geoffrey Planer, manager David Flynn, and actor and director James Keach.

Talking about relationships and infidelity, the Bond girl Solitaire 007 star said, “If I have been replaced, I am very happy to move along.”

The actress continued, “I’m not very good at betrayal. I don’t do well with it.”

When asked by a journalist, “Why would anyone want to leave Jane Seymour?

To this, the actress responded, “I think I was just too busy working and, because they weren’t with me, they probably felt somebody else might be more interesting. I imagine.”

Interestingly, Jane revealed that she’s still on good terms with fourth ex-husband Keach.

The actress is currently in a relationship with producer David Green for the past nine years.

Jane also disclosed that David did propose to her; she had no intention of marrying again.

“I just said I would never put a number on his name. It would be the most horrible thing in the world,” she added.

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler react to reporter's height in resurfaced clip

Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler react to reporter's height in resurfaced clip
Raquel Leviss is 'sick': Lala Kent

Raquel Leviss is 'sick': Lala Kent
Nicholas Hoult explains why he dropped out of ‘Mission Impossible 7’

Nicholas Hoult explains why he dropped out of ‘Mission Impossible 7’
J-Hope from BTS confirms his military enlistment date

J-Hope from BTS confirms his military enlistment date
'Renfield' screenwriter rules out cinematic universe

'Renfield' screenwriter rules out cinematic universe
BTS’ Jungkook changes his overseas schedule for J-Hope’s enlistment

BTS’ Jungkook changes his overseas schedule for J-Hope’s enlistment
Martin Scorsese calls 'documentary' obsolete

Martin Scorsese calls 'documentary' obsolete
Blackpink’s Jennie is invited to the 76th Cannes Film Festival

Blackpink’s Jennie is invited to the 76th Cannes Film Festival
Kathy Griffin opens up about being diagnosed with PTSD

Kathy Griffin opens up about being diagnosed with PTSD
Amanda Bynes turns to 'self-care' after hospitalization

Amanda Bynes turns to 'self-care' after hospitalization
Blackpink sets Guinness World Record for most viewed group music channel

Blackpink sets Guinness World Record for most viewed group music channel
Olivia Wilde to direct TV adaptation of 'A Visit From The Goon Squad'

Olivia Wilde to direct TV adaptation of 'A Visit From The Goon Squad'