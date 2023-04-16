Ana de Armas gives a shout-out to Robert De Niro during ‘SNL’ monologue

Ana de Armas made her much-anticipated hosting debut on Saturday Night Live over the weekend, and shared a heartfelt monologue about her experience in Hollywood.

The Blonde actress, 34, took to the Studio 8H stage and thanked legendary star Robert De Niro for one of the best surprises her father has received.

De Armas, during her opening monologue on SNL, recalled working with the Irishman actor, 79, one day on set while filming her first movie in the U.S., Hands of Stone.

“He told me, ‘I may be going to Cuba soon. If I do, I’ll say hello to your family,'” she said. “He even asked me for their phone number.”

The Knives Out star admitted that she completely forgot to give the GoodFellas actor the number, but “then one day, out of the blue, I get a phone call from my dad.”

De Armas explained that her father was “hysterical” as he told her, “Robert De Niro just came to visit me at work.”

The Deep Water actress was shocked by his response but thought it was such a “kind gesture” from De Niro. She added, “I’ve been so fortunate to work with so many supportive actors.”

De Armas, who bagged her first Oscar nomination for her portrayal of Marilyn Monroe in Netflix’s Blonde, made her SNL hosting debut along with musical guest Karol G.