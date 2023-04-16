Kourtney Kardashian witnesses her 'first' Blink-182 show at 2023 Coachella

 
Sunday Apr 16 2023
Sunday Apr 16, 2023

Kourtney Kardashian has proved to be her husband Travis Barker's number one fan as she supported his band Blink-182 at the 2023 Coachella over the weekend.

The Kardashians star, 43, turned to her Instagram and shared glimpses of the hit rock show at the festival's Sahara stage.

Kardashian documented her first-even experience at the annual Southern California music festival and left fans in awe.


"My first @blink182 show!" Kardashian simply captioned her post. Barker responded to her post and dropped a comment, “Your [sic] coming on tour with me.”

In the shared video clip, Kardashian was seen wrapping her arms and legs around Barker in a hug, as another clips shows her standing close to the stage as the band performed.

Blink 182's performance marked the first time the rock band’s original members Mark Hoppus, Barker, 47, and Tom DeLonge were on stage together since 2015.

Kardashian also shared photos of Barker's broken drum mallet and a picture of herself posing with Barker's son, Landon Barker, and his girlfriend, Charli D'Amelio. 

