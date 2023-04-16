 
Georgina Rodriguez reveals Cristiano Ronaldo declined her THIS request

Georgina Rodriguez gave fans an insight into her relationship with football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. The model recalled a moment when her beau refused to fulfil her request.

The Spanish influencer, 29, has claimed that Cristiano, 38, refused to buy her an expensive bag despite her request.

However, reports stated that Cristiano’s denial was that he believed Rodriguez already had too many bags.

In her latest interview with El Hormiguero, Rodriguez said, "I asked for the same one I have but bigger. He told me, 'I refuse. I'm not going to buy it for you'. I tell him, 'Well, I'll buy it myself.'"

Rodriguez had previously revealed that she possesses around 150 luxury bags.

The model has been giving fans a unique insight into her lavish life in the latest season of her Netflix series, I am Georgina.

On the other hand, Cristiano and Rodriguez, who have been dating since 2017, are reportedly going through a rough patch in their relationship.

It has been reported that Cristiano is unhappy with his girlfriend’s attitude. “He is annoyed with Rodriguez’s attitude and feels the influencer is becoming ‘self-centered,’ reported El Futbolero.

