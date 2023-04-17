 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Monday Apr 17 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry wanted to be 'enguled' over Swastika uniform

By
Web Desk

time Monday Apr 17, 2023

Prince Harry believed he would ‘die’ of shame after disappointing Britons with his Nazi outfit.

The Duke of Sussex, who decided to put on the uniform for a costume party with Prince William back in2005, was vilified for his fashion choice.

Expressing his feelings of guilt from the time, Harry writes: “I felt that I deserved to be engulfed. There were moments over the course of the next several weeks and months when I thought I might die of shame. The typical response to the photos was: What could he have been thinking? The simplest answer was: I wasn’t. When I saw those photos, I recognized immediately that my brain had been shut off, that perhaps it had been shut off for some time.”

Harry adds: “I wanted to go around Britain knocking on doors, explaining to people: I wasn’t thinking. I meant no harm. But it wouldn’t have made any difference. Judgment was swift, harsh. I was either a crypto Nazi or else a mental defective.”

More From Entertainment:

Sarah Ferguson photographed with Prince Andrew after coronation snub

Sarah Ferguson photographed with Prince Andrew after coronation snub

'Super Mario' games out second straight box office win

'Super Mario' games out second straight box office win
'Disappointed' Amber Heard 'excited' about filming again: Report

'Disappointed' Amber Heard 'excited' about filming again: Report
Prince Harry admits Princess Diana death scene was 'disgraceful carnival' video

Prince Harry admits Princess Diana death scene was 'disgraceful carnival'
Prince Harry was almost 'barred' from British Army for THIS reason video

Prince Harry was almost 'barred' from British Army for THIS reason
King Charles questioned 'foolish' Prince Harry about 'Nazi' blunder video

King Charles questioned 'foolish' Prince Harry about 'Nazi' blunder
Jennifer Aniston having affair with WWE legend Rey Mysterio?

Jennifer Aniston having affair with WWE legend Rey Mysterio?
King Charles gives shout out to his sons Prince William, Harry during speech at Sandhurst

King Charles gives shout out to his sons Prince William, Harry during speech at Sandhurst
Kanye West, Kim Kardashian's daughter North joins Katy Perry's on Las Vegas stage

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian's daughter North joins Katy Perry's on Las Vegas stage
Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello seen getting cozy at Coachella

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello seen getting cozy at Coachella
Meghan Markle leaves Buckingham Palace staff delighted with her decision

Meghan Markle leaves Buckingham Palace staff delighted with her decision
Georgina Rodriguez reveals Cristiano Ronaldo declined her THIS request

Georgina Rodriguez reveals Cristiano Ronaldo declined her THIS request