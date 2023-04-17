Prince Harry wanted to be 'enguled' over Swastika uniform

Prince Harry believed he would ‘die’ of shame after disappointing Britons with his Nazi outfit.



The Duke of Sussex, who decided to put on the uniform for a costume party with Prince William back in2005, was vilified for his fashion choice.

Expressing his feelings of guilt from the time, Harry writes: “I felt that I deserved to be engulfed. There were moments over the course of the next several weeks and months when I thought I might die of shame. The typical response to the photos was: What could he have been thinking? The simplest answer was: I wasn’t. When I saw those photos, I recognized immediately that my brain had been shut off, that perhaps it had been shut off for some time.”

Harry adds: “I wanted to go around Britain knocking on doors, explaining to people: I wasn’t thinking. I meant no harm. But it wouldn’t have made any difference. Judgment was swift, harsh. I was either a crypto Nazi or else a mental defective.”