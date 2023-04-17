 
William told courtiers to not allow Meghan 'anywhere near' Kate if she attends coronation

File Footage

Prince William had no intention to let Meghan Markle roam around Kate Middleton after everything she "put his wife through" in case she accepted King Charles’ coronation invite.

The Prince of Wales said to have only agreed to send invitations to his brother Prince Harry and his wife after making a “compromise” with his father, who wanted both his sons at his crowning ceremony.

As reported by New Idea Magazine, William does not trust the Duchess of Sussex and could not risk upsetting Kate because of her.

“Both Harry and Meghan were originally invited, but it’s safe to say William put a cold spin on the invite,” an insider said about the new monarch’s decision to invite the couple to his coronation.

“He was dictating to courtiers that Meghan shouldn’t be allowed anywhere near Kate after everything she’s put his wife through,” added the insider.

“No-one would be surprised if he pulled rank as the new Prince of Wales, and disinvited her. It’s likely he made a compromise with his father, who wants both his sons to witness his accession.”

William and Kate put their differences aside and agreed to greet well-wishers with Harry and Meghan following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September.

However, the insider said, “William is not messing around this time,” adding, “the situation is too toxic and he doesn’t trust Meghan. He’s not willing to risk upsetting Kate again.”

