Monday Apr 17 2023
DJ Envy blames Beyoncé for Chloe Bailey poor album sales

Monday Apr 17, 2023

DJ Envy partly blamed Beyoncé for Chloe Bailey's album In Pieces' dismal sales.

Speaking to the latest episode of The Breakfast Club radio show, the DJ, whose real name RaaShaun Casey, said that the megastar failed to promote Bailey's album on her massive social platform followings.

"I do feel if you're signed to somebody's record label, or you are in business with somebody, right, that's part of what you expect," DJ Envy said.

"That's why I'm signing to you," he continued. "I'm signing to you because I'm hoping I'm going to get a Beyoncé verse. I'm signing to you because I'm hoping that I'm going to get some of your fans. I'm signing to you so I can get some of your knowledge and wisdom and your promo."

Meanwhile, the 24-year-old is rallying support for her debut album on tour, which currently sold meager 10,000 units.

"Make sure y'all are supporting the *****in' album," she told her Chicago concert audience.

“** what the ** everybody gotta *** say, they can kiss my Black *. Because I know you guys love me, and this is all I need," she added.

"Thank you for loving me, thank you for being here, thank you for your energy."

Previously, The Treat Me singer came onboard on the Beyoncé record label, Parkwood Entertainment, in 2015.

