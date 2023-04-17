 
'Barry' actor Henry Winkler criticizes Gene's decision in season 4 opener

'Barry' actor Henry Winkler criticizes Gene's decision in season 4 opener

Barry is finally cornered by his acting coach Gene Cousineau, played by Henry Winkler and Jim Moss (played by Robert Wisdom) in season 3 finale of the HBO series Barry.

He was about to be arrested for attempting to kill Moss and for murdering Janice Moss (played by Paula Newsome), who was Moss's daughter and Gene's girlfriend.

However, Gene puts it all on the line by divulging his entire story, including Barry’s to Vanity Fair journalist named Lon Oneil (played by Patrick Fischler) going against his agreement with Moss not to reveal anything.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Winkler reveals why Gene acts so selfishly.

“Because Gene is an asshole. Gene can’t help himself. As much as Gene wants to be a big person, [attention] is like crack for him. He needs that spotlight like some other people need heroin.”

Winkler also recalled his final day of shooting Barry.

“I had the honor — and I considered it to be an honor — to be the last shot of the last moment of Barry,” Winkler recalls. “I was in a room by myself, Bill called wrap and I walked out to see the crew. Bill then gave me a hug and he whispered in my ear, ‘Thank you for being such a great collaborator.’ And my heart jumped out of my body.”

Barry is created by Bill Hader and Alec Berg, and first aired in 2018. The show follows the story of Barry Berkman, a hitman who goes to Los Angeles to carry out a job but ends up enrolling in an acting class taught by Gene Cousineau. Through his experiences in the class, Barry starts to question his life choices and tries to leave his criminal past behind. However, his past actions continue to haunt him and he struggles to escape his former life as a killer.

