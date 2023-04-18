 
Prince Harry losing close friends in the UK: ‘Only has six people’

Prince Harry is reportedly just left with about six friends in his inner circle back home in the UK, as per a royal commentator.

The claim came from royal expert Charlotte Griffiths, in her piece for The Daily Mail in which she discussed the possibilities of the Duke of Sussex’s upcoming visit to the UK for his father King Charles’ coronation on May 6.

According to Griffiths, even though Prince Harry was the last to confirm his attendance at the Coronation (his presence was only confirmed last week by Buckingham Palace), he had already decided about a month ago that he would attend the ceremony.

“In his heart, Prince Harry knew for the best part of a month that he was going to be at his father's Coronation,” Griffiths wrote.

She added: “A trusted former equerry, who is one of the very few still on good terms with both Harry and Prince William, was made aware of Harry's plans at the beginning of last month.”

Griffiths then made the shocking revelation about Prince Harry’s diminishing close circle in the UK, writing: “What Harry has been describing as an 'in-and-out job', the fly-by visit will not allow him to catch up with that one-time inner core of UK-based friends, which now numbers only around six people.”

