 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Tuesday Apr 18 2023
By
Web Desk

Kylie Jenner accused of 'dissolving lips again' after Coachella photos

By
Web Desk

time Tuesday Apr 18, 2023

Kylie Jenner accused of dissolving lips again after Coachella photos

Kylie Jenner has stirred gossip in the air with her new look at the Coachella.

The makeup mogul has sparked rumours of getting her lip fillers dissolved after a photo of her is making rounds on the internet.

Eagle-eyed netizens were quick to comment on the mother-of-two less plump lips, writing: "Her lips look good, hopefully she is giving the fillers a break." Another asked: "Is she dissolving her lips again?"

A third wrote on Reddit: "Kylie looks like she got her lip filler undone". Someone replied: "I hope so! It looks it." Another person said: "Her lips look kinda normal, like I see her old face".

"Her lips are pursed,” a fourth noticed.en

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle taking care of 'mental health' as Harry serves 'optics' in UK

Meghan Markle taking care of 'mental health' as Harry serves 'optics' in UK
David Beckham plays peacemaker to end Nicola Peltz and Victoria's feud?

David Beckham plays peacemaker to end Nicola Peltz and Victoria's feud?
'Barry' actor Henry Winkler criticizes Gene's decision in season 4 opener

'Barry' actor Henry Winkler criticizes Gene's decision in season 4 opener
Tom Cruise-led ‘Edge of Tomorrow’ sequel will likely never happen

Tom Cruise-led ‘Edge of Tomorrow’ sequel will likely never happen
Victoria Beckham turns 49, shares family celebration snaps on Instagram

Victoria Beckham turns 49, shares family celebration snaps on Instagram

Simon Cowell teases 'emotional' 'Britain's Got Talent' series

Simon Cowell teases 'emotional' 'Britain's Got Talent' series
Taylor Swift makes generous donation to Florida food bank on Eras tour

Taylor Swift makes generous donation to Florida food bank on Eras tour

Andy Serkis recalls odd interaction with Mark Hamill

Andy Serkis recalls odd interaction with Mark Hamill
UK to air Prince Andrew downfall documentary on King Charles’ coronation video

UK to air Prince Andrew downfall documentary on King Charles’ coronation
BTS’ Suga reveals concept photos for upcoming album

BTS’ Suga reveals concept photos for upcoming album
K-pop group Aespa reveals teasers for their new album

K-pop group Aespa reveals teasers for their new album
DJ Envy blames Beyoncé for Chloe Bailey poor album sales

DJ Envy blames Beyoncé for Chloe Bailey poor album sales