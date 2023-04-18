 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Tuesday Apr 18 2023
By
Web Desk

Rob Marshall explains why he cast Melissa McCarthy as Ursula in 'The Little Mermaid

By
Web Desk

time Tuesday Apr 18, 2023

Rob Marshall explains why he cast Melissa McCarthy as Ursula in The Little Mermaid
Rob Marshall explains why he cast Melissa McCarthy as Ursula in 'The Little Mermaid

In an interview with SFX magazine, director Rob Marshall discussed the decision to cast Melissa McCarthy as Ursula in the upcoming live-action remake of The Little Mermaid.

Marshall revealed that McCarthy's background in drag performance was a significant factor in her landing the role, and that she had even started her career as a drag performer under the name Miss Y.

"She's a wonderful actress, people forget that."

"You could have knocked me over with a feather when she said to me: 'I started as a drag performer'," he said, alluding to McCarthy's work as drag performer Miss Y.

"That was the first thing she said to me: 'I was in drag shows. That’s how I started, I had this character with a big cape.' She's described the whole thing."

Marshall stated that McCarthy's understanding of the beginnings of the Ursula character allowed her to bring depth and emotion to the role, beyond her well-known comedic skills.

"This character is an injured character, and she was able to find all that depth and emotion, in addition to all the other colours."

Both Marshall and McCarthy looked to the iconic drag queen Divine, who was the original inspiration for Ursula, in their preparations for the film.

"We really used Divine as our inspiration, because that’s where it started," the director said.

"But the thing about Divine is that she's bigger than life, and this character is bigger than life, but at the same time, Melissa was able to bring humanity to it."

The Little Mermaid is a live-action remake of Disney's 1989 animated film of the same name, which itself is loosely based on the 1837 fairy tale with an identical title by Hans Christian Andersen.

The film cast includes Halle Bailey, Jonah Hauer-King, Daveed Diggs, Awkwafina, Jacob Tremblay, Noma Dumezweni, Javier Bardem, and Melissa McCarthy.

More From Entertainment:

Ryan Reynolds gushes over being a dad of four: ‘We love it’ video

Ryan Reynolds gushes over being a dad of four: ‘We love it’
‘Yellowstone’ set to end with season 5? Details inside

‘Yellowstone’ set to end with season 5? Details inside
King Charles won’t reconcile with Prince Harry during Coronation: Here’s why video

King Charles won’t reconcile with Prince Harry during Coronation: Here’s why
Prince Harry’s attacks on Camilla in ‘Spare’ reveals a ‘brutal irony’ video

Prince Harry’s attacks on Camilla in ‘Spare’ reveals a ‘brutal irony’
Lily-Rose Depp plays a ‘nasty, bad pop girl’ in ‘Euphoria’ creator's ‘The Idol’ video

Lily-Rose Depp plays a ‘nasty, bad pop girl’ in ‘Euphoria’ creator's ‘The Idol’
King Charles’ signature dish for Coronation Big Lunch revealed video

King Charles’ signature dish for Coronation Big Lunch revealed
Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz ‘still haven’t bonded’ despite family outing

Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz ‘still haven’t bonded’ despite family outing
Emma Watson returns to social media with rare personal post on her 33rd birthday

Emma Watson returns to social media with rare personal post on her 33rd birthday
Hailey Bieber's video of comforting Justin Bieber at Coachella divides fans

Hailey Bieber's video of comforting Justin Bieber at Coachella divides fans
Taylor Swift shows fans how she's doing after Joe Alwyn split

Taylor Swift shows fans how she's doing after Joe Alwyn split
Chris Evans opens up about his role in 'Ghosted': 'it's endearing'

Chris Evans opens up about his role in 'Ghosted': 'it's endearing'
Inside Kylie Jenner's 'casual dating' with Timothée Chalamet

Inside Kylie Jenner's 'casual dating' with Timothée Chalamet