Bill Hader plans to pursue movie directing after 'Barry'

Bill Hader, the creator and star of the HBO series Barry, is now focusing on directing a movie after the show's fourth and final season has wrapped up.

“I would do a feature, for sure. [Barry writer and co-executive producer] Duffy Boudreau and I have written something, but there’s also things that I’ve done, there’s two other ideas that I’m knocking around,” Hader, who directed all the episodes of Barry this season, divulged to The Hollywood Reporter.

“I’m just looking forward to taking a little vacation and then kind of being in sponge mode — read, watch some stuff. I haven’t had the space in my head to do it. We did seasons three and four back-to-back so it’s pretty wild.”

Hader stated that he doesn't have a specific plan for directing and starring in a movie, but he’s learned to remain open to the direction in which his creative instincts take him.



The latest season of Barry sees Barry Berkman, in prison after being exposed by Gene Cousineau, and Hader believes that four seasons were the perfect amount to tell the story effectively.

Barry is created by Bill Hader and Alec Berg, and first aired in 2018. The show follows the story of Barry Berkman, a hitman who goes to Los Angeles to carry out a job but ends up enrolling in an acting class taught by Gene Cousineau. Through his experiences in the class, Barry starts to question his life choices and tries to leave his criminal past behind. However, his past actions continue to haunt him and he struggles to escape his former life as a killer.

Season 4 of the Barry has begun airing on HBO and HBO Max on Sundays, with new episodes releasing weekly.