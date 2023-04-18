 
time Tuesday Apr 18 2023
'Barry' star Bill Hader reunites with old flame Ali Wong

'Barry' star Bill Hader reunites with old flame Ali Wong

Barry star Bill Hader confirmed in a recent interview that he has a girlfriend, whom his representative has exclusively confirmed to be actress and comedian Ali Wong.

The couple briefly dated for two months last year before splitting due to their busy schedules, although sources say the split was amicable and they remain friends, according to Page Six.

Hader had previously split from actress Anna Kendrick while Wong divorced Justin Hakuta.

The reunion comes at a time when Bill Hader is already thinking of taking a vacation after wrapping up the final season of HBO’s Barry which Hader directed and stars in.

“I’m just looking forward to taking a little vacation and then kind of being in sponge mode — read, watch some stuff. I haven’t had the space in my head to do it. We did seasons three and four back-to-back so it’s pretty wild,” Hader told The Hollywood Reporter.

Wong on the other hand just wrapped up shooting Netflix series Beef, which narrates the aftermath of a road rage incident between two strangers. Danny Cho, a failing contractor with a chip on his shoulder, goes head-to-head with Amy Lau, a self-made entrepreneur with a picturesque life. The increasing stakes of their feud unravel their lives and relationships in this darkly comedic and deeply moving series.

