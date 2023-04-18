 
Jennifer Garner moves to tears after Drew Barrymore birthday surprises

Jennifer Garner moves to tears after Drew Barrymore birthday surprises

Jennifer Garner was left speechless after Drew Barrymore showered her with surprise birthday celebrations on her show, The Drew Barrymore Show.

The Charlie’s Angels star, 48, surprised Garner with gifts and charitable donations made in her honor while celebrating the Yes Day star’s 51st birthday on April 17.

Garner was moved to tears after receiving back-to-back gifts. “I mean, we mentioned that it’s your birthday today, but I think we need to kick it up a notch,” Barrymore told her guest.

“Let’s get a change of birthday scenery … hit it!” she said and birthday balloons fell from the ceiling.

“You’re bananas,” said Garner after receiving a bouquet of flowers. Barrymore also presented her with a “very meaningful” honour from her hometown of Charleston, West Virginia.

“From here on out, April 17 will be known as Jennifer Garner Day in Charleston,” Barrymore announced.

Charleston’s mayor, Amy Goodwin, joined the stars via a video message, presenting Garner with a key to the city along with her own holiday thanks to her “commitment to the arts, passion for West Virginia and giving spirit”.

The 13 Going On 30 star also donated $US25,000 to Save the Children for children betterment program.

