Parker Posey from ‘Scream 3’ claims she’d like to return to the franchise

She responded by saying that she had actually pitched her return to the franchise to the team
Scream 3 star Parker Posey recently sat down for an interview with ComicBook.com where she admitted that she’d like to return to the franchise. She is currently promoting her new movie Beau Is Afraid.

She was asked for her thoughts on the theory that her character Jennifer Jolie AKA Judy Jurgenstern only pretended to die after being stabbed by Ghostface. She responded by saying that she had actually pitched her return to the franchise to the team.

"Well, I did an interview for WNYC Radio, like three weeks ago, for the play I was doing. And they said, 'Well, there's some people here that want to say hi.' And it was the Scream team. And I actually pitched, 'Can I just be in another dimension and come back? And continue to ...' I hope so. I would love to do that. That was really fun. I can't believe Wes Craven let me get away with some of the silly stuff I was doing. I loved him, and that was fun. I'm so glad you enjoyed it." 

