Tuesday Apr 18 2023
'Peter Pan & Wendy' director shuts down 'woke' fury

Peter Pan & Wendy filmmaker David Lowery has pushed back against the criticism after it was revealed Lost Boys in the adaptation version would include girls.

For this, scores of die-hard fans have slammed the Disney film, with some even threatening to boycott the movie.

But Lowery has kept his ground.

Speaking to SFX Magazine, “Movies should be for everybody. And it doesn’t change the movie at all. It’s the same story everyone grew up with. To each their own, but it’s their loss, they’re going to miss out on a great movie-going experience.”

He added, “And I really am excited for kids who get to discover this tale for the first time and for this to be their version of the Lost Boys and Peter and Tinkerbell and Captain Hook and Wendy."

“The old versions are all going to be there. But for a certain generation, this will be their introduction to the story, and I’m really excited for it to be the one that they think of when they think of Peter Pan,” the director said.

The upcoming Peter Pan & Wendy starred Jude Law as Captain Hook, while Alexander Molony plays Peter.

