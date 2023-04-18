Ben Affleck caught up in brewing war between wife Jennifer Lopez and ex Garner

A war between Ben Affleck's wife Jennifer Lopez and his ex Jennifer Garner has put Batman start in difficult situation, according to a new report.

The fuse, according to RadarOnline, was lit when Ben's children mother Jennifer Garner took a veiled jibe at his current wife, Jennifer Lopez, for turning the Batman stud into a laughingstock.

J Lo, 53, would reportedly now love to unleash her true feelings after Garner, 51, admitted she doesn't like to see stories published about the power couple.

"I really work hard not to see either of us in the press," Garner shared about her and Ben, 50. "It doesn't make me feel good, even if it's something nice about one of us. I don't need to see anyone in my family made into a meme. Although, I'm sure he's quite meme-worthy, yes!"

What may sound like an offhanded remark is "a real F-you as far as J Lo sees it," the source told the same outlet.

"It's Jennifer's way of saying Ben looks miserable and all his appearances in public are lame. How could J Lo not take it personally?

"Part of her wants to fire back and tell Jennifer off, but she's smart enough not to make too much of a scene publicly. So it'll be up to Ben to play referee," they added.

"It's Ben's worst nightmare," blabbed the insider. "It's just a matter of time before those two women butt heads."

Earlier this year, it was revealed the Garner was focused on her children developing a healthy relationship with their new stepmom — but, insiders reveal that things may have changed as the "Last Thing He Told Me" star became Ben's support system amid his alleged ongoing relationship issues with Lopez.

There are rumours that married pair have been fighting since saying I do last summer, adding J Lo isn't happy with her husband's efforts to kick his longtime nicotine habit.