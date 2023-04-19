 
Wednesday Apr 19 2023
Kylie Jenner hints at having more kids amid Timothée Chalamet romance

Wednesday Apr 19, 2023

Kylie Jenner hints at having more kids amid Timothée Chalamet romance

Kylie Jenner, who is currently enjoying the spotlight for her casual dating with Timothée Chalamet, subtly hinted at her plans for having more kids in future.

In a recent interview with Homme Girl magazine, the 25-year-old reality star gushed, "I think that whatever happens is meant to happen."

She then added, "I believe things are written for us. Whatever is gonna happen, it's gonna happen. But I also feel very in control of my life and my decisions."

The Kardashians alum and the Dune actor are confirmed to be dating, after sparking rumors of romance earlier this month.

As reported by ET, Kylie and Timothée are "keeping things casual" at present, but are said to be "very much enjoying each other's company."

The Kylie Cosmetics founder shares two kids daughter Stormi and son Aire with ex Travis Scott.

Kylie split from her rapper ex and baby daddy late last year, while Timothee has previously been linked with Johnny Depp's daughter Lily-Rose.

However, the pair's relationship came to an end in early 2020.

The Bones and All actor and Kylie first sparked dating rumors earlier in April, when a gossip blog on Instagram shared an anonymous tip that one of the Jenner is dating the Hollywood heartthrob since January this year.

