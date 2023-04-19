Jake Gyllenhaal and Jamie Lee Curtis recall spending COVID lockdown together

Jake Gyllenhaal and Jamie Lee Curtis have discussed about living together during the COVID-19 lockdown.



While speaking with PEOPLE at the Los Angeles premiere of Jake’s The Covenant, Jamie opened up that Jake, who she considers her godson, used to live next door to her during lockdown with his girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu.

“We've just gotten to know each other,” said the 64-year-old

The Oscar winner continued, “He also lived with me during COVID for almost a year. He and Jeanne lived in the house next door that I have. And so, there was also that. For a minute.”

During lockdown, Jamie shared that Jake started baking bread as a hobby.

“He made a lot of sourdough bread a lot and it was very good,” stated the Freaky Friday actress

“So, singing, acting, sourdough. And Jake did that test where you do a handstand against the wall and take your shirt off and put it back on,” mentioned Jamie.

On other hand, Jake disclosed that he’s “still eating sourdough”.

“Yes. I haven't stopped. Even though we're out of the pandemic, I am still making sourdough,” added the actor.

Meanwhile, Jamie is close friends with Jake’s parents including director Stephen Gyllenhaal and screenwriter Naomi Foner.