Wednesday Apr 19 2023
'Live with Kelly and Mark' opens to mixed reviews

After Ryan Seacrest's exit, Live with Kelly and Mark, hosted by real-life couple Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, has started to a rocky start, as per fans.

The debut show of the pair was aired on April 14 and was pre-recorded and aired.

In the episode, Ripa thanked her husband, "Thank you for joining us… It's as if you've always been here."

The 52-year-old also cheekily said, "[Consuelos will be] joining me today — and permanently, until one of us dies."

Consuelos responded, "I just want to say a quick thank you for trusting me to be your co-pilot. I really appreciate it," before giving a shout-out to their former All My Children characters. "Thank you America, thank you — Hayley and Mateo forever."

After the airing of the episode, fans took to social media to express their opinion on the new pair.

"#KellyRippa is so rude to @MarkConsuelos @ABCNetwork she is constantly interrupting him and running all over him, and not letting him have part of the conversation," one fan continued. "Why did she need a cohost if she's not going to let him cohost?"

"Mark Consuelos is below Mid! He can't act, and his wife had to get him a job because Riverdale is ending! And he was the worst part of Riverdale too," another remarked.

While some praised the duo for their chemistry, one viewer tweeted, "LOVE these two together on-air!!"

"We loved the show! Don't listen to the meanies. Some just hate. It was a fun, happy, creative show! You both did well!," another assured the couple.

