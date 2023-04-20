 
Royals
Web Desk

Prince Harry criticised for not donating book proceeds to Sentebale

Sentebale, a charity founded by Prince Harry to help young people affected by HIV in Lesotho and Botswana, has released it annual report.

The Sussex Squad and The Royal Foundation are listed among the donors in the report.

Nacho Figuieras, the Ganzi family, Aspen Polo Club & the US Polo Association were prominent contributors to the charity.

Critics took aim at Harry and Meghan Markle after they couldn't find  name of Archewell among the donors.

The report also did not mention Harry's book proceeds. The Duke of Sussex reportedly made millions of dollars from his explosive book titled 'Spare'.

Released in January, the book contained some damaging accusations against the royal family.

