Royal properties look spectacular in latest photos

Geo News Digital Desk
November 22, 2025

The King's Foundation, founded by King Charles III, on Saturday shared some autumn photos of the properties owned by the royal family and run by the organization.

The charity's Instagram post shared the photos from Highgrove Gardens, Gloucestershire, Dumfries House estate, Ayrshire, The Garrison Chapel, London and  the Castle and Gardens of Mey and  Granary Lodge.

"What a beautiful autumn it’s been at our King’s Foundation sites," read the caption accompanying the photos.

Some of the properties mentioned in the Instagram post are owned or used by King Charles. 

The King's Foundation manages, uses or supports the properties for charitable, educational or cultural purposes.

Highgrove Gardens Gloucestershire is the private residence of King Charles since 1980 and its gardens are run by the King's Foundation.

 Dumfries House Estate is owned by the organization while the Garrison Chapel in London is operated by the foundation as an exhibition and community space.

The Castle of Mey and Granny Lodge, previously the private holiday home of the Queen Mother, it was managed by The Castle Mey Trust after her death.

It was merged into the King's Foundation in 2019 and now it's managed and controlled by the organization.


