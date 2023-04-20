Zack Snyder talks on changing original script of 'Justice League' on WB's wish

File Footage

Justice League director Zack Snyder talked about how he changed the original script of the film on Warner Bros. wish.



Snyder, who is known for having a uniquely creative mind when it comes to superhero movie adaptations, with the director always finding new ways while translating some of the most iconic comic book heroes from the page to the screen.

Despite Snyder's efforts of always focusing on fresh ideas when it came to his DC projects, some proved controversial, which led to the studio asking the filmmaker to make some big changes to his super hit film Justice League.

In a conversation with Marvel Studios' acclaimed directing duo, the Russo Brothers, on their podcast, Pizza Film School, Snyder explained how the studio asked him to make some tonal changes to the original script of Justice League.

According to Snyder, following the bad response to Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Warner asked him to add more humor to Justice League. "People want funnier movies," said the executives to the director, with Snyder then revealing he had rewrite the script with partner Chris Terrio and lighten up the movie's tone.

"I’ll be honest that when the script… what happened with 'Justice League' is we had a very… the original script was much darker and weirder. And then when 'Batman v Superman' came out and the studio was like, ‘It’s not funny enough. People want funnier movies. They want funny stuff in it,’ we did go back, and… lightened the movie, overall."