K-pop group Billlie cancels all activities following Moonbin’s death

K-pop band Billlie have cancelled all of their schedules for this week after the death of their fellow idol Moonbin. The late singer was the older brother of Billlie member Moon Sua.

Their agency Mystic Story posted a statement announcing the news on their fan cafe on April 20th:

“Hello, this is Mystic Story.

We would like to inform you that the scheduled activities for this week have been cancelled or postponed.

Regarding the fan signing event schedule, we will update you again through a further announcement, and we will provide additional notices regarding specific cancellations of other scheduled activities including broadcasts.

We ask for the generous understanding of fans.”

Moonbin passed away on April 19th, with his agency Fantagio soon confirming the news: “On April 19, ASTRO member Moonbin suddenly left us and has now become a star in the sky.”