time Thursday Apr 20 2023
Quentin Tarantino dishes on fav 'tense' scene

Thursday Apr 20, 2023

Quentin Tarantino dishes on fav 'tense' scene

Quentin Tarantino has weighed in on his favorite “tense” scene from his movies.

Speaking to Spanish publication El País, the critically-acclaimed director chose the scene from the 2010 war film Inglourious Basterds beginning, which sees Christoph Waltz’s notorious Nazi Hans Landa walks down to a farmhouse he believes is sheltering Jews.

“In my movies? The one from the farm at the beginning of Inglourious Basterds. With the Nazi officer Hans Landa talking to the owner of the farm, who is hiding Jews in his cellar.”

The filmmaker also reflected on the process of making such knife-edge scenes.

“I don’t know how to explain it. I have a talent for it.

“It’s easy for me to create those situations where the characters start talking and things fall into place and there’s a climax. You throw a ball to the actors and they catch it.”

