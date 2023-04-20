 
Thursday Apr 20, 2023
Scheana Shay: 'I didn't punch Raquel Leviss'

Thursday Apr 20, 2023

Scheana Shay: 'I didn't punch Raquel Leviss'

Scheana Shay claimed she did not punch former friend Raquel Leviss in their altercation.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the reality star rejected the reports of getting physical with the Pump Rules fellow star but accepted by hurling her phone amid the heated exchange.

“I did not punch her in the face,” adding, “As you see I can’t really form a proper fist. There’s a shove and there’s a punch, and I did not punch her,” the 37-year-old.

However, the reality star said she has no “regret” for her action against her former friend.

The host also asked about her husband Davies's affair with Leviss before marriage.

“I absolutely did question him because after all the Tom and Raquel stuff, which I didn’t think was true, I obviously had to ask.” Shay added.

“He said, ‘Absolutely not,’ but, as a follow-up question I asked, ‘Did she ever try?’ As much as I trust my husband, I don’t trust that hoe. He said no. He said he never put that energy off and we know Sandoval did.”

