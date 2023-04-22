 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Saturday Apr 22 2023
By
Web Desk

Taylor Swift fans blast Joe Alwyn’s costar for posting photo of him post breakup

By
Web Desk

Saturday Apr 22, 2023

file footage

Taylor Swift fans reportedly attacked her ex-Joe Alwyn’s costar Emma Laird after she posted a photo of the actor on her Instagram, marking his first appearance since his breakup with Swift.

The Conversations with Friends star was seen flashing a smile for Laird in a series of photos shared by her on her Instagram recapping the month of March on the set of their upcoming film The Brutalist.

Laird captioned the post, “Moments in March,” with a heart and a camera, signifying that the photos were taken while filming the upcoming flick.

Alwyn was seen in the third photo of Laird’s Instagram carousel, riding an electric scooter and flashing a rare smile on his clean-shaven face.

However, Laird was forced to shut down the comment section of the post after Swifties, fans of the Folklore hitmaker, bombarded it with negative comments and hate speech.

It is pertinent to note that as per Laird’s caption, the photo seems to be snapped back in March, while Alwyn and Swift’s breakup was officially confirmed by People magazine on April 8, with sources suggesting that the couple split a ‘few weeks ago’ from then. 

More From Entertainment:

Scarlett Johansson reveals secret of her successful marriage to Colin Jost video

Scarlett Johansson reveals secret of her successful marriage to Colin Jost
Ed Sheeran faces U.S. copyright trial over Marvin Gaye's 'Let's Get It On'

Ed Sheeran faces U.S. copyright trial over Marvin Gaye's 'Let's Get It On'
'Queen Charlotte': 'Bridgerton' spin-off to start streaming on May 4

'Queen Charlotte': 'Bridgerton' spin-off to start streaming on May 4
New court filing reveals why manslaughter charges dropped against Alec Baldwin

New court filing reveals why manslaughter charges dropped against Alec Baldwin

Prince Harry 'ordered' his typhoon to 'spare' attack at King Charles

Prince Harry 'ordered' his typhoon to 'spare' attack at King Charles

Prince Harry was told war in Afghanistan was 'much safer' than Iraq video

Prince Harry was told war in Afghanistan was 'much safer' than Iraq
Prince Harry shocked Princess Diana friend after calling her 'mom' video

Prince Harry shocked Princess Diana friend after calling her 'mom'
Nicholas Hoult shares his experience of losing Batman to Robert Pattinson

Nicholas Hoult shares his experience of losing Batman to Robert Pattinson
Jennifer Coolidge to be honoured with Comedic Genius award at MTV Movie & TV Awards

Jennifer Coolidge to be honoured with Comedic Genius award at MTV Movie & TV Awards
Elizabeth Olsen addresses filming her own stunts in Marvel action movies

Elizabeth Olsen addresses filming her own stunts in Marvel action movies
K-pop group Stray Kids’ fans urge their agency to protect Hyunjin

K-pop group Stray Kids’ fans urge their agency to protect Hyunjin

K-pop group SHINee’s Taemin gives advice to aspiring idols

K-pop group SHINee’s Taemin gives advice to aspiring idols