Taylor Swift fans blast Joe Alwyn’s costar for posting photo of him post breakup

Taylor Swift fans reportedly attacked her ex-Joe Alwyn’s costar Emma Laird after she posted a photo of the actor on her Instagram, marking his first appearance since his breakup with Swift.



The Conversations with Friends star was seen flashing a smile for Laird in a series of photos shared by her on her Instagram recapping the month of March on the set of their upcoming film The Brutalist.

Laird captioned the post, “Moments in March,” with a heart and a camera, signifying that the photos were taken while filming the upcoming flick.

Alwyn was seen in the third photo of Laird’s Instagram carousel, riding an electric scooter and flashing a rare smile on his clean-shaven face.

However, Laird was forced to shut down the comment section of the post after Swifties, fans of the Folklore hitmaker, bombarded it with negative comments and hate speech.

It is pertinent to note that as per Laird’s caption, the photo seems to be snapped back in March, while Alwyn and Swift’s breakup was officially confirmed by People magazine on April 8, with sources suggesting that the couple split a ‘few weeks ago’ from then.