 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Saturday Apr 22 2023
By
Web Desk

'Yellowjackets' star Melanie Lynskey discusses 'pain' of losing friendship with Kate Winslet

By
Web Desk

Saturday Apr 22, 2023

Yellowjackets star Melanie Lynskey discusses pain of losing friendship with Kate Winslet
'Yellowjackets' star Melanie Lynskey discusses 'pain' of losing friendship with Kate Winslet

Yellowjackets star Melanie Lynskey, who starred alongside Kate Winslet in the 1994 film Heavenly Creatures bemoaned the loss of her close friendship with the Titanic star, on the latest episode of "Happy Sad Confused" podcast.

“When I lost touch with Kate, it was more heartbreaking than some breakups that I’ve had,” Lynskey said.

According the podcast cited by Entertainment Weekly, Winslet became too preoccupied with her career.

“It was so painful and it wasn’t like anything happened, it’s just she became a gigantic, international movie star and she didn’t have a lot of time and then, suddenly, she’d be in Los Angeles and not have time.”

In an interview with Time magazine earlier Lynskey revealed: “We developed such a bond that for a long time we couldn’t let it go. We would write each other letters and talk on the phone all the time. We were in constant contact for so long.”

However, despite their intense bond during filming, the two actors drifted apart over time as Winslet's career took off.

Lynskey recalled another actor who she thought would be a lifelong friend, but who broke things off almost immediately after filming ended. Lynskey admitted to being sensitive and injured by losing these friendships, but has come to accept that friendships can be temporary and it's a natural part of life.

More From Entertainment:

BTS’ Suga sweeps iTunes Charts with new solo album

BTS’ Suga sweeps iTunes Charts with new solo album
Taeyang’s ‘Vibe’ feat BTS’ Jimin hits 100 million views

Taeyang’s ‘Vibe’ feat BTS’ Jimin hits 100 million views
‘Lilo and Stitch’ live adaptation recasts David

‘Lilo and Stitch’ live adaptation recasts David
Ben Affleck says Jennifer Lopez ‘eats whatever she wants’ and still looks ‘gorgeous’ video

Ben Affleck says Jennifer Lopez ‘eats whatever she wants’ and still looks ‘gorgeous’
Shigeru Miyamoto wants more Nintendo films after ‘The Super Mario Bros Movie’

Shigeru Miyamoto wants more Nintendo films after ‘The Super Mario Bros Movie’
Taylor Swift leans on ‘girl squad’ after her shock split from Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift leans on ‘girl squad’ after her shock split from Joe Alwyn
Ariana Grande leaning on husband Dalton Gomez for support while filming ‘Wicked’

Ariana Grande leaning on husband Dalton Gomez for support while filming ‘Wicked’
Meghan Trainor reveals her struggles with PTSD after giving birth to son Riley

Meghan Trainor reveals her struggles with PTSD after giving birth to son Riley
Jamie Foxx is doing ‘OK’ amid his hospitalisation due ‘medical complication’

Jamie Foxx is doing ‘OK’ amid his hospitalisation due ‘medical complication’
'Beef' creator reacts to David Choe's assault story: 'extremely disturbing'

'Beef' creator reacts to David Choe's assault story: 'extremely disturbing'
Ben Affleck thinks Jennifer Lopez wants to change THIS thing about him

Ben Affleck thinks Jennifer Lopez wants to change THIS thing about him
Matthew McConaughey recalls doing 'self marketing' with 'McConaissance'

Matthew McConaughey recalls doing 'self marketing' with 'McConaissance'