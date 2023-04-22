 
Lana Del Rey to headline London's BST Hyde Park

Lana Del Rey will be the headliner at BST Hyde Park, a music festival taking place in London this summer.

The concert series runs for two or three weekends each summer and features various artists as headliners. Lana Del Rey will perform on July 9 and will be accompanied by special guests, who have yet to be announced.

The singer will be promoting her latest album, "Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd" during her set.

Other headliners for the BST Hyde Park festival include Pink, Guns N Roses, Take That, Blackpink, Bruce Springsteen, and Billy Joel. Del Rey is also scheduled to perform at Glastonbury and the All Things Go festival later this year.

Del Rey launched her ninth studio album, 'Did you know that there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd.' on March 24. The album reached the number one spot on the UK charts, which marks her sixth time achieving this milestone. She surpassed Depeche Mode's 15th studio album 'Memento Mori' to reach the top of the charts.

