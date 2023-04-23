 
time Sunday Apr 23 2023
Chris Evans offers a glimpse into 'Ghosted' with funny behind-the-scenes video

Chris Evans offered a glimpse into the making of Ghosted by dropping an epic and funny behind-the-scenes video, featuring the actor himself, co-actor Ana de Armas and other cast members.

Evans turned to Instagram on Saturday and shared the never-before-seen video, showcasing the moments of joy onset of the newly released action-comedy Ghosted.

The Apple TV+ film was released on April 21, follows Evans as Cole, love interest of de Armas' CIA agent Sadie.

Ghosted, as revealed by the title revolves around Cole who after going out on an amazing date never hears back from Sadie.

The guy then embarks on mission to find the love of his life only to get into a big trouble and realize that, Sadie, is a CIA agent working on an international assignment.

In the shared video clip, both Evans and de Armas can be seen in a fun mode amid the shooting of the film.

The video opens with a sequence in which de Armas is exchanging a gun with Evans, both the actors burst into laughter when the weapon drops from the Blonde actress hand.

Watch the video:

File

Both, de Armas and the Captain America star can be seen laughing out loud and making weird noises in between the scenes amid filming.

Ghosted marks de Armas and Evans’ third project together, after 2019’s Knives Out, and 2021’s The Gray Man.

