'Ghosted worst film of 2023'

Critics called the Apple TV+ movie Ghosted “the worst of the year.”

Released on the streamer on April 21, the movie was under fire for its poor script and lack of chemistry between the on-screen pair, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas, by critics and currently shows 33% on Rotten Tomatoes review aggregator.

The Guardian gave the film one-star and wrote: “It’s utterly impossible to see the appeal of Ghosted, the movie, a staggeringly, maddeningly atrocious heap of increasingly boneheaded decisions that will act as depressing documentation of just how rotten things got in the current oversaturated streaming landscape.”

Empire was equally scathing, writing, “If you’re going to take a hugely familiar premise and rely on easy star chemistry to sell it, you really need the right stars in the right roles and a killer script for all the killing. Sadly this ain’t quite it.”

“The espionage intrigue is rote; the action is more bombastic than any rom-act-com can truly sustain,” wrote Variety.

The Daily Beast put it as the “worst movie of the year,” adding, “Featuring not a single convincing element or exchange, this fiasco plays like a wannabe-Knight and Day exercise in eliciting annoyed reactions: groans for its awful one-liners, exclamations for its moronic plot twists, and eyerolls for its terrible CGI and desperate cameos. It feels like ChatGPT wrote it, and the fact that it didn’t is all the more damning for those who did.”

Helmed by Dexter Fletcher, the movie’s synopsis reads, “Before they can decide on a second date, Cole and Sadie are swept away on an international adventure to save the world.”