‘Harry Potter’ star Daniel Radcliffe welcomes first child with Erin Darke

Harry Potter famed actor Daniel Radcliffe embraces fatherhood as he and his longtime girlfriend Erin Darke have welcomed their first baby together, a rep. for the actor confirmed.

Daniel – who has been with Erin for over a decade – announced in March that the actress was expecting their first child.

A spokesperson for the Last City actor confirmed that Erin has given birth, after she and Daniel were clicked in New York pushing a baby stroller.

Daniel and Erin first met in 2012 on Kill Your Darlings sets, which was released in 2013. The pair made their red carpet debut two years later at the 2014 Tony Awards.

The new parents have kept their relationship private over the years.

On the professional front, Daniel was last seen in the satirical biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. He played parody singer Weird Al Yancovic.