 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday Apr 26, 2023
By
Web Desk

Bruce Willis, Demi Moore daughter Rumer welcomes first baby

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Apr 26, 2023

Bruce Willis, Demi Moore daughter Rumer welcomes first baby
Bruce Willis, Demi Moore daughter Rumer welcomes first baby

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore’s daughter Rumer Willis announced birth of her first child – a daughter – with beau Derek Richard Thomas.

Taking to Instagram, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor revealed the news while announcing that she and her partner named their little bundle of joy Louetta Isley Thomas Willis.

Sharing a snap of the newborn, Rumer penned, “Louetta Isley Thomas Willis. You are pure magic.”

“Born at home on Tuesday April 18th,” she added. “You are more than we ever dreamed of.”

In the comment section, Demi and Bruce’s wife Emma Heming Willis along with several celebrity pals and fans of Rumer celebrated the news.

"Pure love for this little birdie,” Demi wrote while Emma expressed her joy, writing, “Omg we love her so so much.”

Previously, talking about her parents and sisters’ reaction to her pregnancy, Rumer told People Magazine, "[My parents] are so excited. My sisters are so excited.”

“It's so fun to be bringing in the first grandkid in our family, especially because we're such a huge group at this point," she added.

The actor then went on express how humbling her first experience with pregnancy has been thus far. "I have so much reverence and respect for women now,” she said.

“I feel I've had an easier time physically than most of my friends. Also, because I'm so excited, even those moments that are challenging, or feel frustrating, I'm just so excited, that always kind of trumps [everything],” she added.

“But, it's wild. It's the wildest experience, even more so than I ever thought of."

More From Entertainment:

Ed Sheeran gives 'smoking gun' evidence of copying 'Thinking Out Loud': Lawyer video

Ed Sheeran gives 'smoking gun' evidence of copying 'Thinking Out Loud': Lawyer
Prince Harry talks about 'flamboyant' affection from King Charles with cheek kiss video

Prince Harry talks about 'flamboyant' affection from King Charles with cheek kiss
Taliban were to throw everything to kill me in Afghanistan: Prince Harry video

Taliban were to throw everything to kill me in Afghanistan: Prince Harry
Prince Harry says presence in Afghanistan became 'worst kept secret' video

Prince Harry says presence in Afghanistan became 'worst kept secret'
Prince William accused of settling phone-hacking claim for 'very large sum'

Prince William accused of settling phone-hacking claim for 'very large sum'
Ed Sheeran gives statement as he appears in US court

Ed Sheeran gives statement as he appears in US court
Prince Harry was told to 'get a room' after 'flirting' with female pilot video

Prince Harry was told to 'get a room' after 'flirting' with female pilot
Trevor Noah wins Webby for 'Daily Show' segment supporting gun control

Trevor Noah wins Webby for 'Daily Show' segment supporting gun control
Prince Harry would call THIS person during 30-minute phone time in army video

Prince Harry would call THIS person during 30-minute phone time in army
Don Lemon gets job offer following his dismissal from CNN: Details Inside

Don Lemon gets job offer following his dismissal from CNN: Details Inside
‘Harry Potter’ star Daniel Radcliffe welcomes first child with Erin Darke

‘Harry Potter’ star Daniel Radcliffe welcomes first child with Erin Darke

Michelle Obama shares two cents on 30-year marriage to Barack Obama

Michelle Obama shares two cents on 30-year marriage to Barack Obama