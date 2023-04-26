Bruce Willis, Demi Moore daughter Rumer welcomes first baby

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore’s daughter Rumer Willis announced birth of her first child – a daughter – with beau Derek Richard Thomas.

Taking to Instagram, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor revealed the news while announcing that she and her partner named their little bundle of joy Louetta Isley Thomas Willis.

Sharing a snap of the newborn, Rumer penned, “Louetta Isley Thomas Willis. You are pure magic.”

“Born at home on Tuesday April 18th,” she added. “You are more than we ever dreamed of.”

In the comment section, Demi and Bruce’s wife Emma Heming Willis along with several celebrity pals and fans of Rumer celebrated the news.



"Pure love for this little birdie,” Demi wrote while Emma expressed her joy, writing, “Omg we love her so so much.”

Previously, talking about her parents and sisters’ reaction to her pregnancy, Rumer told People Magazine, "[My parents] are so excited. My sisters are so excited.”

“It's so fun to be bringing in the first grandkid in our family, especially because we're such a huge group at this point," she added.

The actor then went on express how humbling her first experience with pregnancy has been thus far. "I have so much reverence and respect for women now,” she said.

“I feel I've had an easier time physically than most of my friends. Also, because I'm so excited, even those moments that are challenging, or feel frustrating, I'm just so excited, that always kind of trumps [everything],” she added.

“But, it's wild. It's the wildest experience, even more so than I ever thought of."