Madonna reflects on difficult road to success in emotional post: 'Overwhelmed with gratitude'

entertainment
Wednesday Apr 26, 2023
By
Web Desk

Madonna remembers her mother in emotional post as she went to her storage vault to check on her old concert costumes ahead of her highly anticipated world tour.

In a long note on Instagram, the Queen of Pop reflected on her childhood days and how difficult her mother, Madonna Louise Ciccone’s life was as she did not even have a coat to keep her warm in chilling winters.

“A trip to my archives is always a nostalgic trip down memory lane!” Madonna penned beside a series of her favorite custom designs.

“If I think about my journey through music over the last 4 decades— how could I not think about all the incredible clothes I got to wear and all the amazing designers I was lucky enough to work with!!

“When I was a little girl I remember my mother was always cold. Partly because she was sick but also because she never had a coat.

Madonna’s mom, who had the same name as the superstar, passed away at age 30 almost 60 years ago when the Material Girl hitmaker was only 5 years old.

The singer continued: “She always spent what little money we had on our coats and I remember standing outside waiting for the schoolbus with my mother shivering in the cold in the middle of winter!!”

“Years later when I became successful my mother’s sister said to me, ‘Now You can buy all the coats your mother couldn’t buy for herself!’” she added.

“The journey from the memory of my shivering mother in Winter to me shivering in the over air-conditioned storage space where all my costumes are stored is quite remarkable! I am overwhelmed with gratitude.

Concluding her tearful tribute, Madonna wrote, “Every time I put on an incredible coat I think of my Mother. I hope she likes my taste in costumes. But most of all i hope she’s warm!”

