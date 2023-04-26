 
Wednesday Apr 26, 2023
Amber Heard makes brief cameo in ’Aquaman 2’ trailer after losing Johnny Depp trial

Amber Heard has reportedly made a short appearance in sequel of highly anticipated sequel of Aquaman despite rumours that she has been removed from the famous franchise.

As per report by Deadline, Warner Bros dropped the first trailer of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom during CinemaCon 2023 and to the audience’s surprise, Heard was seen for a brief moment.

The Rum Diary star “does have a cameo” as Mera in the trailer of Jason Momoa starrer “but in a battle scene,” the publication revealed.

Heard’s role in the superhero movie was cast into doubt during her bombshell defamation case against ex-husband Johnny Depp.

During the trial, the mother-of-one claimed that her role in the movie was reduced after the Pirates of the Caribbean actor’s lawyers called her abuse claims a “hoax.”

“I fought really hard to stay in the movie. They didn’t want to include me in the film,” she testified in the court.

However, Walter Hamada, DC film head, refuted her claims after he was called to testify in court about the actor’s minimized role.

Hamada said Heard’s role was cut down not because of the trial but because there were fears of lack of chemistry between the actor and Momoa.

“The size of the role in the film that she has was determined in the early development of the script,” Hamada said.

Moreover, during the trial, a petition to remove Heard from the film received more than 4.5 million signatures.


